Lamoille County Players are holding auditions for their fall show, “Blue Window.”
Set in several apartments in 1980s New York City, the play explores relationships through overlapping dialogue and music, and follows seven individuals as they navigate commitment and the complexities of life.
Auditions are Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Hyde Park Opera House, Main Street.
Performance dates are Sept. 30-Oct. 2, and Oct. 7-9.
Coming together for a dinner party are the nervous hostess Libby, her best friend Griever, a fiction writer (Alice), her lover (Boo), who is learning Italian, Norbert, the quiet parachute instructor, an aspiring composer struggling to write a song (Tom), and a lost secretary in search of her own story (Emily). Together they examine relationships, the ones they have with themselves, and the ones they have with each other. Past fears, pain, doubt and faith all are interwoven to create a quick-moving performance that explores how we connect to or disconnect from others throughout our lives.
To audition, you must sign up online at lcplayers.com. Other information, such as COVID-19 restrictions, is also on the website. Contact director Monica Callan at grangehallcc@gmail.com with any questions.
