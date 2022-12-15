After years of pandemic-related postponements, Emmy-winning comedian Paula Poundstone will play two shows in Johnson and St. Johnsbury, respectively.
Poundstone will be at Northern Vermont University-Johnson, on Friday, Dec. 16, and at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall, on Saturday, Dec. 17, as part of the Kingdom County Productions performing arts series, produced by Catamount Arts. Both shows start at 7 p.m.
Famous for her razor-sharp wit and spontaneity, dubbed one of the “greatest stand-ups of all time,” by Comedy Central, Poundstone has been a frequent guest on late-night television and public radio and remains a beloved staple of NPR’s “Wait! Wait! Don’t Tell Me.”
“Poundstone improvises with a crowd like a jazz musician,” says the Boston Globe, “swinging in unexpected directions without a net.”
Host of the NPR podcast “Live from the Poundstone Institute,” Poundstone takes on truly odd research studies in front of a live studio audience. She is the author of “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” and a star of several HBO specials, her own series on ABC and HBO, and voiced the character Forgetter Paula in the Academy Award-winning animated film “Inside Out.”
For tickets, visit catamountarts.org.
