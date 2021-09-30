The Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance presents the inaugural production of “The Suffragist Reenactment Society” in ten venues across the state.
Covering the period 1848-1920, the play is a fast-paced journey through the history of how women fought for and won the right to vote in the United States. The three stars are Vermont’s own Kathryn Blume of Charlotte, whose credits include “The Roommate,” “Three Days of Rain” and “The Seagull,” Sarah Mell of Winooski, who has appeared in “Popcorn Falls,” “Taming of the Shrew” and “Blackberry Winter,” and Julia Sioss of Colchester of “Sense and Sensibility,” “The Wolves” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Blume, Mell, and Sioss embody the determination of suffragists from Susan B. Anthony to Ida B. Wells while addressing the complex interplay of race and gender in the suffrage movement and its continuing impact today.
Full of facts, fun and historical figures, the play asks audiences to consider the stories we hear and, more important, those we don’t, when we teach and learn about the history of social movements.
“The Suffragist Reenactment Society” is written by Mary Beth McNulty and directed by Laura Roald.
Evening performances are being held on Oct. 2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 and 30, at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Oct. 10 and 17, at 2 p.m. A panel discussion follows the Oct. 2 world premiere.
With a running time of approximately 60 minutes, the play is appropriate for ages 12 and up. While there is no admission charge, tickets are recommended. Get tickets and venue information online at bit.ly/suffragistreenactment.
Everyone is required to wear a face covering while in the theater and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.