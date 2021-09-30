Stowe Theatre Guild presents William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” Thursdays through Saturdays, Oct. 7-23, 7:30 p.m., Stowe Town Hall Theatre, 67 Main St.
The production, set in early 1920s Little Italy in New York City, provides a fitting relocation for Shakespeare’s popular comedy. The play’s returning World War I soldiers are welcomed by an immigrant community where genders and generations clash over traditional roles in a changing world. The talented cast creates a timeless battle of the sexes, with a mix of loathing and longing.
The guild requires proof of vaccination and theatergoers must be masked when inside the town hall.
For tickets and information visit stowetheatre.com or call 802-253-3961.
