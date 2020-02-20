Nelson Lugo's “Cheating Death: Magic, Memoires and Mortality”

Nelson Lugo presents his magic storytelling show, “Cheating Death: Magic, Memoires and Mortality,” on Friday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m., and will lead a magic class Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., both at the Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury Center. The magic show is a darkly comic celebration of life and all its varied deaths. Tickets to each event are $20 at sevendaystickets.com.

