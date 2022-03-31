On Saturday, April 2, the Valley Players Theater presents the second annual Mad River Story Slam.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and the theme of the evening is feeling foolish. Admission is $10. Masks are optional.
Six storytellers will be on hand for the story slam, and two audience members will get a chance to tell their stories as well. The evening will be hosted by Valley Players board members, Doug Bergstein and Susan Loynd.
“We’re thrilled to continue this new tradition,” Doug Bergstein said. “There is no better way to understand someone than to hear one of their stories.”
More at valleyplayers.com/mad-river-story-slam.
