An ogre, a donkey and a princess walk into a dragon’s lair … and you don’t want to miss what happens next!
See how the story goes at Lyric Theatre Company’s “Shrek The Musical,” Thursday through Sunday, April 13-16 at The Flynn MainStage in Burlington.
There’s something for the whole family in this one-of-a-kind fairytale in which curses are reversed, monsters are the heroes and princesses are beautiful in all shapes and sizes.
The production is made possible by 37 cast members, nearly 50 crew members, a 17-piece orchestra and hundreds of volunteers who have been busy rehearsing and building, painting and decorating sets, designing and crafting costumes, props and much more.
Dana LaClair of Underhill, who is music director at Stowe Elementary School, appears in the show as the dual role of Sugar Plum Fairy and Gingy.
Based on the 2001 animated DreamWorks comedy, this family-friendly musical is about two hours long plus one intermission. Audio description for the Sunday matinee is available, and there will be an ASL translator for the Saturday evening show.
Six shows will be performed: Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 16, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Tickets are available at flynnvt.org.
