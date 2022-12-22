Calling all actors, dancers, singers, artists, builders, craftspeople, musicians and more — Lyric Theatre Company needs you for its upcoming production of “Shrek The Musical.”
Whether you’re a seasoned theater pro or have never stepped foot on or behind a stage, Vermont’s premier volunteer nonprofit theater company welcomes all to an informational meeting and auditions.
“Shrek the Musical” is a one-of-a-kind fairy tale in which curses are reversed, monsters get the girls, donkeys and fire-breathing dragons find love and princesses are beautiful in all shapes and sizes. Based on the 2001 Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, “Shrek The Musical” is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring songs from Jeanine Tesori and book by David Lindsay-Abaire.
The kickoff meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Lyric Creative Space, 7 Green Tree Drive in South Burlington. This will include an introduction of the production team, a presentation of the show vision by the artistic team, and information about auditions and backstage opportunities for volunteers. Attendance of this meeting is recommended but not required to audition or volunteer.
Auditions are in-person only and will be held at the Lyric Creative Space Sunday through Thursday, Jan. 8-12. Auditions will consist of movement/dance, singing and reading/acting.
Vocal and reading selections are available at lyrictheatrevt.org/shrek. Dance and vocal workshops will occur during the audition process. Only one day of auditioning is required per person; callbacks may be held and will take place Friday, Jan. 13.
To enter the creative space, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and can be completed at the kickoff meeting Jan. 4, or online at lyrictheatrevt.org/shrek beginning on Jan. 5.
The show will be performed April 13-16.
For audition and kickoff-specific questions, email stage manager Becky Millard at beckystagemanager@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.