“Miracle on Green Tree Drive: A Lyric Family Christmas Special,” an original video musical program will be streamed on demand Dec. 20 to Jan. 20.
Presented by Lyric Theatre Company, a cast of 100-plus brings to life this nostalgic yet modern variety show, packed full of holiday songs and original scenes with full costumes, scenery and special effects. Through the magic of film and technology, scenes and songs were recorded safely over a few months.
A premiere will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 individual, $45 household: showtix4u.com/event-details/42467.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.