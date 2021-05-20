Lamoille Union Middle School presents “Check, Please,” a one-act comedy by Jonathan Rand, for online viewing through May 22.
Dating can be hard. Especially when your date happens to be a raging kleptomaniac, or your grandmother’s bridge partner, or a mime. “Check Please” follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse — until they do.
Quinn Cayton of Cambridge and Gaia Meegan of Hyde Park star as Guy and Girl, enduring many disastrous blind dates at opposite ends of the same restaurant. Emily Bandy, Elli Bickford, Lillian Crawford, Sam Goodell, Toni Howard, Hazen Longe, Amelia Magnan, Devyn Paradis-Mason, Ellie Neckers, Landon Sawyer, Mac Waterman and Rhiannon White each take a turn at trying to impress their date. Middle school administrative assistant Darcey Fletcher shines in her cameo role as The Waitress.
The play was rehearsed and recorded live in the school auditorium, and painstakingly film-edited by co-director Danielle Peveril. Co-director Kenny Grenier provided background music and lighting design, and producer Patty Jacob provided costumes and props. Lamoille Union Senior Chloe Koch served as stage manager.
Showings are Thursday and Friday, May 20 and 21 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 22 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $9. Visit ShowTix4U.com and search for Lamoille.
