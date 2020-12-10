In 2018, directors Kenny Grenier and Nichole Lefaivre-Damon had their first artistic success with a high-powered production of “The Wizard of Oz” at Lamoille Union High School.
The cast of over 50 students, backed up by a 10-piece pit band, told the tale of Dorothy trying to find her way back to Kansas from the magical land of Oz.
The pandemic has brought new theatrical licensing rules to life, and we are now able to stream this ticketed event.
The play was recorded live in November 2018. Katie Mathison-Regan starred as Dorothy, with Griffin Koss, Alex Squires and Jack Abramsohn supporting as the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion.
“The Wizard of Oz” will stream nightly at 7 p.m. from Monday, Dec. 14, through Sunday, Dec. 20. There are also matinee performances on the weekend. Online tickets are now on sale at $9 each. Each ticket has a unique access code and cannot be shared on more than one device.
Visit showtix4u.com and search for Lamoille.
