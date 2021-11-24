Parents of Lamoille Union High School students were allowed to come into school to see “The Little Mermaid” in person, but the rest of the world will have to watch online.
“It was tough with the masks and all, but it was better than no theater at all,” said producer Patty Jacob.
The school presents Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” for online, ticketed streaming Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1, 2 and 3 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 each. Each ticket has a unique access code and cannot be shared on more than one device. Visit showtix4u.com and search for Lamoille.
For more information, look for Lamoille Union Theater Program on Facebook or Instagram, or email us at lamoilletheater@luhs18.org.
