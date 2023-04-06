Lamoille Union Theater will present “The Addams Family Young@Part” Thursday through Saturday, April 13-15 at the school auditorium on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
The Addams Family musical celebrates the wackiness in every family as Grandma Addams asks us to define “normal.” Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. Everything changes for both families on the fateful night the Addams host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
Addie Gillim and Colton Bouffard star as Morticia and Gomez. Sydney Hill plays Wednesday, with Charlie Abramsohn taking the role of her very normal love interest, Lucas Beineke. Drew Thoeni (Fester), Sam Goodell (Pugsley), Lily-Jean French (Grandma) and Mason Pastor (Lurch) complete the colorful and hilarious family tree.
Mal and Alice Beineke, the parents from Ohio, are played by Sterling Nelle and Malle Underwood.
Kenneth Grenier and Danielle Peveril are co-directors. Patricia Jacob is music director and Salina-Mae French has choreographed the dance ensemble of eleven ghostly Addams ancestors.
“The Addams Family Young@Part” is an adaptation for middle school actors, and is suitable for children, teens, parents and grandparents. There is plenty of singing, dancing and energy to keep everyone entertained. The show runs for about one hour, with an intermission.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
Tickets are $10 and are available online at showtix4u.com. Search for Lamoille. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door.
