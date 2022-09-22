Lamoille County Players’ fall production, “Blue Window,” follows a group of New Yorkers as they come together for a dinner party, exploring connections and interweaving dialogue and music.
There’s Libby, the nervous hostess, her best friend Griever, a fiction writer and her lover, Boo, who is learning Italian, Norbert, the quiet parachute instructor, an aspiring composer struggling to write a song and a lost secretary in search of her own story. Each character represents a piece of the puzzle, a separate fragment woven together into the story. When the pieces are intertwined, relationships emerge, both personal and interpersonal. Past fears, pain, doubt and faith interweave to create a quick-moving play that explores how people connect to or disconnect from others throughout their lives.
Performances run Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 and Oct. 7-9, 7 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
“Blue Window is written like a piece of music, its players in a flow of phrases of call and response, crescendos and silences, clashing, melding and creating the rhythm of what it is to live together and apart inside the human condition,” said director Monica Callan. “Sometimes it’s funny, sometimes it’s touching, and mostly it’s entertaining to watch the antics play out to invite us all to be more present, kind and forgiving of each other and of ourselves.”
Reserve tickets at lcplayers.com or get them at the door on show night at the Hyde Park Opera House, Main Street. Questions should be directed to tickets@lcplayers.com.
