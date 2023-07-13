Lamoille County Players’ 71st season at the Hyde Park Opera House continues with “Let It Be: A Musical Celebration of the Beatles.”
The cast of 28 has worked hard to re-create that 1960s atmosphere onstage.
The show runs Thursdays through Sundays, July 20-23 and 27-30 at the Hyde Park Opera House, 85 Main St. Tickets are $20; $15 for students and seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.