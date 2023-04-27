A vanished father. A pill-popping mother. Three sisters harboring shady little secrets. When the large Weston family unexpectedly reunites after dad disappears, their Oklahoman family homestead explodes in a maelstrom of repressed truths and unsettling secrets.
Mix in Violet, the drugged-up, scathingly acidic matriarch, and you’ve got a major play that unflinchingly — and uproariously — exposes the dark side of the midwestern American family.
“August: Osage County” is no ordinary play. It defies genre classification, seamlessly blending tragedy and comedy to create a unique breed of its own. It comes to the Lamoille County Players’ stage May 5-7 and May 12-14 at the Hyde Park Opera House. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.
Director Heather Vize-Willey Mandigo acknowledges the challenge of bringing such a complex story to life.
“This isn’t one of the classics,” she said. “This isn’t a straight-up comedy or drama. It’s a tragicomedy. It’s realistic and lifelike. There is a complexity to a show that doesn’t stand in one genre, a challenge.”
This show includes mature language and content, parental discretion is advised.
More information at lcplayers.com.
