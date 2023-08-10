Bread & Puppet offers a new show unearthing the “cruel idiocy of the current system” through a series of painted banners, puppetry, a fiddle sermon and more with “Idiots of the World Unite Against the Idiot System!”
The show is every Saturday through Aug. 26 at 3 p.m., 753 Heights Road in Glover inside the Paper Mache Cathedral.
Bread and aoli will be served immediately after the show, and the Mother Dirt Mass will take place at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at breadandpuppet.org for $10, or by suggested donation at the door on the day of the show. No one turned away due to lack of funds.
More at breadandpuppet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.