Glover’s Bread & Puppet Theater premieres ‘University of Majd’

For many, a Vermont summer is incomplete without a Sunday pilgrimage to see Bread & Puppet Theater perform its circus in the cloud-topped amphitheater nested in the rolling fields of the one-time dairy farm in Glover.
Bread & Puppet will premiere a new show, “University of Majd” on Fridays in August, 6:30 p.m., outside The Paper Maché Cathedral at the theater.
Majd, a young Palestinian man, was detained at age 19 with all the other men in his building, tortured and sentenced to 30 years in an Israeli military prison in 2002. Thanks to the work of lawyers and activists, his sentence was commuted, and he was released earlier this year. “University of Majd” highlights the conditions that allowed for his unjust imprisonment and celebrates his release.
The title of the piece refers to the fact that many Palestinians refer to Israeli prisons, with dark irony, as “University,” a grim rite of passage for a significant percentage of young Palestinians.
In addition, Bread & Puppet’s Apocalypse Defiance Circus continues Sundays through the end of August, with one last show Saturday, Sept. 3. All Circuses are performed at 3 p.m., preceded by sideshows at 2 p.m. Admission for all shows is by donation, $10 suggested, no one turned away for lack of funds.
More at breadandpuppet.org.
