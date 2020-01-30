A look at what's happening on the local theater circuit.
‘Hair’ actors needed
The performing arts department at Northern Vermont University-Johnson is seeking male actors of color for lead and ensemble roles in an April production of the rock musical “Hair.”
The deadline to inquire about an audition is Friday, Feb. 7.
Unpaid roles are open for male (cisgender, non-binary and transgender) actors age 17 to 30, with all body types. Singing and acting experience are helpful but not necessary. Dance training is unneeded.
NVU assistant professor Isaac Eddy will direct the production. NVU department chair Bethany Plissey will be the music director.
Rehearsals will be held at Dibden Center for the Arts on campus. Performances will be Thursday to Sunday, April 23-26.
For more information or to schedule an audition, email isaac.eddy@northernvermont.edu.
Auditions in Hyde Park
The Lamoille County Players will kick off their 68th season with "The Philadelphia Story," Phillip Barry's play that was turned into a classic romantic comedy film starring Katherine Hepburn, Cary Grant and Jimmy Stewart.
Auditions are Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16, starting at 1 p.m. at the Hyde Park Opera House, 85 Main St. The show dates are Friday to Sunday, May 1-3 and 8-10.
Director Enid Rosenblum of Hyde Park and producer Perry Burnell of Johnson invite local actors to try out for this sly and witty piece of theater. The wealthy Lord family of Philadelphia is about to welcome the cream of society into their home for the second wedding of Tracy Lord, much to the annoyance of little sister Dinah, big brother Sandy and ex-husband C.K. Dexter Haven.
Unfortunately, father Seth’s philandering causes a scandal that an unscrupulous media tycoon threatens to break — unless he can send a reporter to cover this high-society wedding from the inside.
Enter Macaulay “Mike” Connor and his faithful photographer Liz. Torn between three men, Tracy must determine whether she belongs on a pedestal.
Rosenblum says the play “has been on my list for some time. It became one of my favorites when I first saw the movie and swooned over Cary Grant. I still do!” She says the play has “a slick arrangement of competitive characters, perfect for our opening show of the season.”
For a listing of character descriptions and more information, visit lcplayers.com and Facebook.
No appointments are necessary for auditions. Attend either day, be on time and bring a calendar to note any schedule conflicts. Readings will be from the script and are available at lcplayers.com.
