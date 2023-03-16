Stowe Middle School students offer a sneak peek of “Charlotte’s Web” to residents of The Woodlands at Stowe on Sunday.
The special performance was in partnership with the Stowe Free Library in an effort to build community and entertain the residents.
The entire cast attended and fielded questions after the performance.
The middle school play will performed at Stowe High School from March 30 through April 1.
Find out more at bit.ly/42jkJTJ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.