The Lamoille County Players welcome audiences back to the Hyde Park Opera House for their 70th season with the murder mystery “Clue: On Stage,” based on the board game and cult classic film, “Clue,” Friday through Sunday, May 6-8 and May 13-15, 7 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
It’s a dark and stormy night, as the old saying goes, perfectly describes the opening to “Clue: On Stage.” Director Holly Biracree and her cast and artistic team will transport audiences into the infamous Boddy Manor.
Asked to come under an alias, the guests enter as the now infamous characters: Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mr. Green, Mrs. White, Colonel Mustard and Mrs. Peacock. Weapons are handed out, and Wadsworth the Butler leads the cast throughout the various rooms in an ever-escalating mystery.
“I wanted to bring ‘Clue’ to the stage even before it was a play,” said Biracree. “To bring to life the board game that many of us played as children, or the movie we watched with friends and family. Consider, as you sit back on a dark and stormy night in 1954, who did it, in what room and with what weapon?”
More at lcplayers.com.
