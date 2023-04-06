Charlotte’s first message “Some Pig,” as it is discovered by Farm Hand Lurvy (Daniel Grimes) and Homer Zuckerman (Garnet Matson). Also shown, Charlotte (Sierra Putnam) and Older Wilbur (Berkley Heffner).
Also shown, from left, Goose (Gracie Fox), Gander (Caylee Marsan), Narrator (Travis Roy, in background), Sheep (Elsa Jostrand), Narrator (Tess Levine, in background), Narrator (Cami Cobaugh, in background), Templeton the Rat (Nico DeLena), and Baby Spider 3 (Arianny Garcia Brito), Baby Spider 2 (Madilyn Rapoport) and Baby Spider 1 (Josephine Rapoport), all above the platform.
Stowe Middle School last week performed the classic story of “Charlotte’s Web.”
With support from a Stowe Middle School enrichment grant, Stowe Free Library and Stowe Education Fund, the middle school returned to the stage for the first time since the pandemic to perform five shows, including one sold-out show.
