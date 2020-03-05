The Grange Hall Cultural Center in Waterbury Center has a busy schedule this week — a comedian March 6, a circus explanation March 7, Charlie Chaplin’s silent film “The Circus” March 8, and a performance by a U.S. Army veteran who came to grips with his trauma through the words of Shakespeare on March 12.
The events are at the cultural center, 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury Center.
• Tracie Spencer, Burlington Comedy Diva, performs “60 First Dates” on Friday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m., part of a trilogy that began last month and will finish April 3. At age 50, Spencer suddenly found herself single and jobless. Her comedy show is about the past five years. Tickets: $20 at the door.
• Rob Mermin, founder of Circus Smirkus and former dean of Ringling Bros. & Barnum & Bailey Clown College, provides a backstage view of circus spectacle in his show A Circle of Sawdust: The Mud, Myth, Mayhem, and Magic of Circus, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. In addition, Charlie Chaplin’s 1928 silent film “The Circus” will be screened Sunday, March 8, at 4:30 p.m. Admission: $8 at the door.
• Stephan Wolfert performs “Cry Havoc,” a riveting piece of theater, using characters and language from Shakespeare’s plays to address the struggles that veterans face when they come home from serving on tour.
The show is March 12 at 7:30 p.m.
The 75-minute, one-person play ignites a conversation by exploring the difficulties that military veterans, their families and communities face when we fail to reintegrate our veterans. The conversation follows the performance. General admission $25, U.S. veterans $15.