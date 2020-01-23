Tracie Spencer, Burlington Comedy Diva, performs “60 First Dates” on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave.
At age 50, Spencer suddenly found herself single and unemployed. This honest look back at the last five years (and 60 first dates) is part storytelling and part stand-up comedy. She was the last woman standing in the Funniest Comic in New England Contest and has performed in Boston’s Women in Comedy Fest. Tickets: $20 at sevendaystickets.com or at the door.