Tracie Spencer

Tracie Spencer

Tracie Spencer, Burlington Comedy Diva, performs “60 First Dates” on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave.

At age 50, Spencer suddenly found herself single and unemployed. This honest look back at the last five years (and 60 first dates) is part storytelling and part stand-up comedy. She was the last woman standing in the Funniest Comic in New England Contest and has performed in Boston’s Women in Comedy Fest. Tickets: $20 at sevendaystickets.com or at the door.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.