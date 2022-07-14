On Friday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m., Bread & Puppet Theater presents “The Theory of Our Needs,” an inquiry into the powers that invaded need, featuring The Gun, at Bread & Puppet Farm, 753 Heights Road, Glover.
Outdoors in fair weather, indoors if it rains. Bread and aioli are served after the show, and admission is donation.
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus 2022 — the Apocalypse Defiance Circus — an urgent address to the perilous moment at hand, starts Sunday, July 17, at 3 p.m. in the circus field at the farm.
Circuses will continue every Sunday through Aug. 28. Admission by donation at breadandpuppet.org or in person at the show.
