Bread & Puppet Theatre, 753 Heights Rd., Glover, unveils a new show “unearthing the cruel idiocy of the current system” through a series of painted banners, puppetry, a fiddle sermon and more.
Performances of “Idiots of the World Must Unite Against the Idiot System” take place every Saturday at 3 p.m. through Aug. 26. Bread and aoli will be served immediately after the show, and the Mother Dirt Mass follows at 4:30 p.m.
The Church of Mother Dirt services take place in the Paper Mache Cathedral at Bread & Puppet. For indoor events, masks are encouraged but not required. No tickets are necessary.
For indoor performances, masks are encouraged but not required.
Tickets for “Idiots” can be purchased at breadandpuppet.org for $10, or by suggested donation of $10 to $25 at the door on the day of the show. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds.
Call 802-525-3031 for questions or more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.