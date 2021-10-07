The Stowe Community Church is holding auditions for its 2021 Christmas play, a new musical adaptation of the timeless classic “A Christmas Carol,” Thursday, Oct. 7, 4-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, 10-11 a.m., and Sunday, Oct. 10, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Auditions are open to all ages, children and adults. Children under the age of 7 will need an adult present with them for the entirety of the auditions. The audition will include a fun and welcoming group warmup, and then a chance to learn a piece of choreography and song.
The rest of the time will be spent doing readings from the musical.
Those interested only need to attend one audition day. Auditions take place in the fellowship hall. Wear comfortable clothing and a pair of clean indoor shoes for the audition.
The production will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.
Questions? Reach out to stage director Taryn Noelle at tarynnoelle5678@gmail.com.
