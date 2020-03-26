The sun will come out tomorrow and the Lamoille County Players hope that the auditioners will come out for their summer musical.
Auditions for the musical comedy “Annie” are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, April 18 and 19, at the Hyde Park Opera House, 85 Main St. — depending on the coronavirus crisis.
Auditions for girls age 8 to 14 will start at 10 a.m. both days. Auditions for all others — girls age 15 and up, boys age 12 and up, and all adult roles — will start at 1 p.m. both days.
The show dates are Thursday to Sunday, July 23 to 26, Thursday and Friday, July 30 and 31, and Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1 and 2.
Co-directors and music directors Kenny Grenier of Eden and Patricia Jacob of Jeffersonville and producer A.J. Banach of Colchester invite actors to try out for this family-friendly 1977 Tony Award-Winner for Best Musical, based on Harold Gray’s popular comic strip “Little Orphan Annie.”
The plot: During the Great Depression, Annie is taken from her orphanage and the clutches of the evil Miss Hannigan to stay at billionaire Oliver Warbucks’ mansion for the holidays. Annie wins the hearts of Warbucks and his staff, and they set out on an epic mission to find Annie’s parents, which takes them all the way to the White House and President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Meanwhile, Miss Hannigan and her brother Rooster cook up a scheme to take advantage of the situation.
Jacob says the musical “offers great roles for multi-generations. The lead role is an iconic girl’s role, and the orphans’ chorus has some great numbers. Miss Hannigan and Daddy Warbucks are both 'bucket list' adult roles.”
Grenier says there are parts for all abilities, including dancing and non-dancing parts, as well as great ensemble roles.
“Some ensemble players get to play multiple roles throughout the show, which can be lots of fun,” he said.
For a listing of character descriptions and more information, visit lcplayers.com. Auditioners are also encouraged to find the Lamoille County Players on Facebook.
No appointments are necessary for auditions. Show up on either day and be on time. Bring a calendar to note any schedule conflicts. Singing and dancing pieces will be taught in workshops at auditions, and readings from the script will be used. Audition material will be available to review ahead of time on the website (lcplayers.com).