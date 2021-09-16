Motorists driving on Route 100 just south of Stowe on a misty autumn mornings may find themselves doing a double take. Is that bigfoot looming just off the side of the road?
Upon closer inspection, however, the curious would find it is not, in fact, the legendary cryptid, but only an extremely lifelike approximation of what such a creature would look like carved into solid wood.
Bigfoots, sasquatches, yetis — these creatures have become a bit of a specialty for Jake Swanson, an ambitious young woodcarver who works out of Where The Bears Are, a long established shop specializing in the titular animal.
No two renderings of the imaginary — or, at least, unverifiable — creature are alike, but they do share similarities: a near-human face, well-defined fur, a medically accurate anatomy and startling presence, whether 6-, 9- or 11-foot tall.
Swanson carved his first bigfoot after witnessing their popularity grow in the woodcarving community while traveling to different events and contests. After creating his first creature, more orders rolled in.
“I have an 11-footer that I carved, I sold to a woman in Hardwick,” Swanson said. “She put it in a really cool place up in the corner of this field kind of far from her house and she’s had the helicopters that check the power line hover over it and check it out, because it’s just surprising to see, they’re so human.”
Swanson, 23, got his start at carving when he was just 15.
“Everybody has a chainsaw in northern Vermont,” he said. “I cut firewood with my father and family growing up. When I was old enough, he would teach me how to use a chainsaw in the woods. I just kind of started playing with making things with the chainsaw when I was around 15. I bought my own saw and that was kind of it.”
Now he’s seen as the most talented carver at the shop. Though some purists decry the carving of non-traditional creatures and figures out of wood, Swanson will take on any challenge commissioned to him, taking delight in pushing boundaries.
“Some people absolutely hate them. It’s really funny. I have clients who I do work for, and you know, it's more of the classic wildlife stuff. They’re just like ‘Oh my god, Jake, that’s so ugly. Why are you working on that right now?’ I even did a Godzilla one. People were like, ‘This doesn’t even look like it should be made out of wood.’”
Of course, Where The Bears Are may churn out bears and other woodland creatures, but they’re no strangers to unique commissions. Charlie O’Brien, a carver who has been at Bears off and on since the 1980s, carved a giant middle finger for a Westford man looking to make a statement to his town selectboard in 2018. The country pop musician Kid Rock caught wind and commissioned one for himself.
But it’s Swanson who takes on the most interesting and challenging projects. With vision and craft, he’s able to take the thick trunks of eastern white pines and northern white cedars and craft them into a variety of visions. His most recent sasquatch — a 9-footer sold to a buyer in Colchester for upwards of $5,000 — was carved primarily from a pine tree felled in a Stowe cemetery.
Unlike some carvers, Swanson never works from a blockout design. Each creation, even if technically of the same creature, is unique.
“There’s some carvers, if they’re making something, everything kind of looks the same. They’ve learned these cuts and they’re following a blockout pattern. I never could think that way. I just always started shaving and taking little bits off here and there. I’ve gotten faster and more efficient as I’ve been doing it for longer. But you can definitely tell, if I do a bear or something I’ve done multiples of, you can definitely tell it’s done by me, but each one is still different. People can still tell it’s my style, but each one’s unique,” Swanson said.
He also noted the particular challenge of carving a humanoid shape like bigfoot, a figure that demands careful attention and accuracy.
“The human form is the only thing that you can carve that anybody can look at and know if it’s right or wrong,” he said. “Whereas, if you actually carved the bear the way a bear actually looks, people would look at it and go, ‘Bears don’t look like that,’ because they have a perceived image in their head of what a bear looks like.”
At his home far north of Stowe, Swanson has been working on building a weatherized workshop that will allow him to carve through the winter months, something the outdoor work area at Where The Bears Are doesn’t allow for.
The ability to work through all seasons will allow him to take on even larger, more fantastic wood sculptures, which are already in the works.
The bigger the better, in Swanson’s book.
“I’d rather spend two weeks to a month or something on this and enjoy it rather than pump out 25 little things,” he said. “So, I would rather stick to the bigger stuff and people always love coming and taking pictures with stuff like this.”
