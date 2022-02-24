Lt. Col. Enoch Woodhouse II, retired, visited the Vermont Statehouse Thursday, Feb. 10.
He was introduced to the House in assembly by Rep. Bill Canfield, R-Fair Haven, and got a standing ovation.
He visited the Vermont General Assembly as part of his visit to Norwich University to speak to the cadets.
Woodhouse, an attorney, is also a World War II veteran and a Tuskegee airman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.