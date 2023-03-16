George Woodard’s new film “The Farm Boy,” a World War II-era story of a young man who drives milk truck for his father, premieres this month at the Hyde Park Opera House, Saturday, March 25, 6:30 p.m. A matinee follows the next day at 2 p.m.
In the film, a boy meets a girl from a neighboring farm at a barn dance. Eventually they get married and the next day he heads for Europe, the Ardennes in Belgium, in December 1944. His mechanical experience from growing up on a farm comes in handy during what will become known as The Battle of the Bulge.
Filmed in black and white using wide-angle lenses and conventional camera techniques of that time period, this is Woodard’s second feature. It is taken from the stories of his father and mother. “The Farm Boy” was filmed mostly on his dairy farm in Waterbury Center.
Other showings include: Hardwick Town House, Friday, March 31, 6:30 p.m.; Waterbury Brookside School, Saturday, April 1, 6:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee April 2; and Montpelier, Lost Nation Theater, Saturday, May 6, 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 at the door, cash or check.
For additional dates and times go to hangingmudflapproductions.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.