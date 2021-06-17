The Current’s summer show, “Meleko Mokgosi: Scripto-visual,” opens Thursday, June 17, at the gallery in Stowe, with an artist talk and Q&A, 5 p.m.
Masks are required.
Mokgosi's large-scale, figurative, and often text-based works engage history painting and cinematic tropes to uncover notions of colonialism, democracy and liberation across African history. The Botswana-born artist’s work has been exhibited both nationally and internationally, recently with solo exhibitions at The Pérez Art Museum Miami, The Smart Museum in Chicago, The Fowler Museum in Los Angeles and the Baltimore Museum of Art.
The solo exhibition runs through Nov. 13.
Programs associated with the solo exhibition, include:
July 22, 5-7 p.m., “The History of the Concept of Race,” Prof. William Edelglass of the Vermont Humanities Council.
Aug. 14, 5-7 p.m., “In Conversation,” with Ugochukwu-Smooth Nzewi, MoMA curator, and Mokgosi.
