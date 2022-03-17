There is a nearly overwhelming sharpness in some of Catherine Opie’s disquieting American landscapes.
The horrid lushness of her photographs from Okefenokee, a blackwater swamp in southern Georgia Opie visited after the 2016 presidential election, immediately grabs hold of viewers and pulls them into what is, in its intent, an exercise in interrogating rhetoric and environment.
“Swamps are one of the most delicate of ecosystems, and we also know that swamps are something throughout the south that slaves often had to pass through in the middle of the night for their freedom,” Opie said. “So, the relationship with the swamp, itself a kind of pristine landscape, also makes you think of it beyond just a landscape. But what does the land hold? How does it hold the relationship of our memory and whose land is this? I think of landscapes very much in that way, and the same way with abstract landscapes.”
There’s a hypnotic quality to the large chromogenic prints, each one mounted on metal sheets and set back in the frame to establish a myopic lens through which each image must be viewed. This framing technique contributes to the nearly unbearable lucidity of the swamp photographs.
This vividness lulls the viewer into a state of vulnerability, making them more susceptible to intimated violence of its detail. Every green leaf, screaming and vibrant. Each waterlogged terrain still unstable, each ripple in the water a glitch in a mirror.
The viewer may even, for a moment, catch a whiff of the acidic swamp, teeming with a decaying life. In one photograph, the lurking violence of the landscape is literalized by a glaring crocodile lurking at the water’s surface.
The five swamp images are balanced in the Opie exhibit — now on display at The Current, Stowe’s contemporary art museum — by four formally opposite images that create their own complementary, softly disturbing effect.
Opie’s abstract photographs from Sequoia and Yosemite national parks take a landscape so familiar it owns a permanent residence in the American subconscious and makes it unfamiliar, disoriented. It creates the visual effect of moving underwater or immersing yourself in a field of static noise.
Rachel Moore, executive director at The Current, has paired these two series of images together with a deft curatorial hand. In the main and west gallery on the second floor of the Stowe Free Library building, these photographs are conversing on their shared themes despite a dissimilar surface.
A key to entering this conversation has been placed by Moore in the west gallery within an exhibit in miniature, an exhibit within the exhibit: two photographs of the same waterfall in Yosemite taken from different distances.
In “Yosemite Falls #4,” the farther away photograph, the waterfall appears to split the mountainside in two. It is an image of rupture, of a splitting, of the landscape torn asunder.
In the closer image, “Yosemite Falls #2,” the seam created by the falling water takes on a yonic appearance. The vantage point is from below rather than dead on and therefore warmer, more in awe than simply looking on.
This pairing demonstrates how Opie’s landscapes are, like all photography, a matter of forced perspective. If the viewer looks closely enough, they may find the bridge between these two images among the abstract photographs, but they may never be certain.
The most familiar images from Opie’s oeuvre are her portraits. In her decades of work, she’s captured a diverse array of subjects as a portrait photographer, exploring a diverse range of communities that range from queer subcultures to surfers to football players.
Landscape has always been a part of her practice as well and featured a similarly diverse set of subjects. After Moore was introduced to Opie at a 2019 event in Montreal, she sought out Opie’s landscapes for the specific purpose of education around climate change.
“Part of our strategic plan is to increase our audience’s understanding of the climate crisis and its impacts through public programs, education and exhibitions in order to inform internal policies and inspire civic action. I requested to exhibit this work as part of this year’s commitment to be a platform for conversation around climate change,” Moore said.
At a remote lecture hosted by The Current held last Thursday, Opie remarked on the increasing role that climate plays in how she envisions her landscape photography and to artists in general. She said that of the 900 applicants to the selective undergraduate program at the University of California Los Angeles, at least 85 percent referred to climate change in some way.
“Can the landscape in a certain way stand in also as a portrait?” Opie said in a phone interview. “Landscape isn’t just necessarily the idea of a beautiful photograph, but how all places begin to hold certain histories. What is our relationship to them, especially with how quickly the landscape is going to change in relationship to global warming? Those swamps will be underwater at one point.”
Brought together, the photographs being exhibited at The Current create a destabilizing effect on the viewer, daring them to turn away or try to get a closer look at the iconic but fast-fading American terrain and demanding a reconsideration of landscapes that have become more metaphor than actual ecosystem.
In a reflection on Opie’s portraiture in the The New York Review of Books, Hilton Als wrote that the artist is “interested in the status of the soul, where we are on the inside at the time she’s taking the photograph.”
There’s a similar investigation playing out even in her unpeopled landscapes.
“My seeking is of a better understanding of our relationship to humanity, both as stewards of the landscape, but also as stewards trying to create a more just and equitable existence,” Opie said. “It seems very hard to find these days.”
•••
Catherine Opie’s photographs are on display through April 9, 90 Pond St., Stowe. An introduction to the exhibit will be hosted by Fionna Flaherty, senior director at Lehmann Maupin, at The Current Thursday, March 24, 5-7 p.m.
More at thecurrentnow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.