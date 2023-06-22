Summer in northern Vermont means outdoor live music. Whether you’re laying out your picnic blanket for Music in the Meadow at Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe or reliving the legendary Summer Jam ‘73, there’s something for everybody. You just have to know where to look — and listen.
Here’s a sampling of live music for Vermonters of all ages to sink their ear drums into:
STOWE
Music in the Meadow
At this annual set of shows at the Trapp Family Lodge Concert Meadow on Trapp Hill Road, it’s recommended you bring a picnic spread with a blanket or low chairs.
Adults 18 and over: $35 in advance, $40 at the gate; children 5-17: $25 ($10 for VSO); under 5: free. Meadow opens at 5:30 p.m.
• July 2: Vermont Symphony Orchestra
Part of the Summer Festival Tour as guest trumpeter and jazz legend Ray Vega joins conductor Michelle di Russo in a concert of swing, jazz, spirituals, and marches, 7:30 p.m.
• July 16: John Pizzarelli Trio
The jazz guitarist and vocalist performs with singer Jessica Molaskey, 7 p.m.
• July 30: Bela Fleck & My Bluegrass Heart
Fleck offers selections from the band’s album “My Bluegrass Heart,” 7 p.m.
• August 6: Hot Club of Cowtown
American western swing trio. Celtic rock group Prydein opens at 6 p.m.
• August 20: The Count Basie Orchestra
With vocalist Carmen Bradford, 7 p.m.
Spruce Peak Arts
Ski season may be over but fun at the mountain is still unwritten.
The village green opens at 5 p.m., with opening acts at 6 p.m. Featured artists at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Spruce Peak at Stowe Mountain Resort website: sprucepeakarts.org.
• June 29: Natasha Bedingfield
Singer and songwriter Natasha Bedingfield grew up in southeast London, where she and her siblings were raised around music. She has sold more than 14 million albums and collaborated with artists such as Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Sean Kingston, Brandy, and Rascal Flatts.
• July 8: Ripe
Ripe feels bullish about its new album, “Bright Blues,” a collection of songs full of sleek grooves and bold melodies that the alternative-pop quartet put together to help ride out tough times. Guest Coyote Island.
• July 27: Futurebirds
Rock juggernaut Futurebirds’ celebrates the band’s 13 years together. Said singer and guitarist Carter King, “We were always too indie rock for the jam festival, too country for the indie scene, a little too psych-rock to feel like we were Americana. The music over the years just kind of created its own weird little ecosystem — it’s thriving and it feels great.”
• August 12: Wild Rivers
Indie trio Wild Rivers — Khalid Yassein, Devan Glover, and Andrew Oliver — has a gift for penning introspective lyrics and genre-fluid melodies that transmit wisdom beyond their years. Special guest Hans Williams.
• August 31: The Brook & The Bluff
Expertly crafted songs and sublime musicianship from this Nashville-based band, which showcases intricate harmonies and inventive arrangements.
Stowe Jazz Festival
August 25-26-27
Stowe’s annual jazz extravaganza where musical acts play at eight venues around town.
Afro-Cuban, Gypsy, and Brazilian jazz, big band, smooth, soul, swing and more. The festival main stage is at The Alchemist on Cottage Club Road. For more information, see stowejazzfestival.com.
Art on Park
Thursdays through July and August on Park Street in Stowe village. Market features food from local vendors, agriculturally-based products, and a broad selection of art from fine artists and artisans. Music. 5-8 p.m. For more information: stowevibrancy.com.
• July 6: Scott Forrest
• July 13: Satta Sound
• July 20: Lesley Grant
• July 27: Cooie Sings
• August 3: The Thirsty Brothers
• August 10: David Karl Roberts
• August 17: Deadbeats
• August 24: Josh Panda
Main Street Live Music Series
Dine picnic-style and listen to international, regional musical acts on Park and Main streets as well as the Village Green in downtown Stowe. Saturdays, 3-5 p.m. For more information: stowevibrancy.com.
Stowe Tango Music Festival
August 18-19-20
The country’s premier tango music festival is right in Stowe. World-renowned tango musicians, festival orchestra, workshops, concerts, milongas, dance and more with an Aug. 19 concert at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. For more information: stowetangomusicfestival.com.
MORRISVILLE
Summer in Morrisville means free music coming in Oxbow Park park as well as performances from the local dance academies and River Arts free art tent.
Wednesday Night Live!
• June 14: WDEV Radio Ranger; special half time show: Ballet Wolcott
• June 21: Corner Junction Bluegrass
• June 28: Blackwolf; special half time show: Lamoille Valley Dance Academy
• July 5: Pitz Quattrone
• July 12: The Twangtown Paramours
• July 19: Tim Brick Band
• July 16: Take Five
• August 2: Michele Fay Band
• August 9: Chad Hollister & Primo
• August 16: Mal Maiz; Morrisville Food Coop Free Corn Roast
Each week, River Arts invites everyone to Art for Everyone at their tent to create a take home art project: Sculpey creations, watercolors, nature weaves, magic wand making, sticker making, button making and more.
Summer Jam ‘73
July 29
Food trucks, full bar, vendors. Kids 12 and under get in free.
Fifty years ago more than half a million people gathered in Watkins Glen, N.Y., to hear three legendary performances that, with few official recordings made, have passed into legend from The Band, The Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers.
The tribute to this hallowed show will feature the Dead Sessions, The Peacheaters, and Caledonia Mission.
For more information: oxbowmusicfestival.com/summer-jam.
Oxbow Music Festival
August 19
With featured artist Dogs in a Pile, local legends Seth Yacovone Band and Hayley Jane, and traveling from the Deep South, the jam-duo Woody & Sunshine.
For more information: oxbowmusicfestival.com.
CRAFTSBURY
Craftsbury Chamber Players
World-class musicians perform for free under music director Frances Rowell. At the Hardwick Town House and on Craftsbury Common. For full program, dates, times and more information: craftsburychamberplayers.org.
JOHNSON
Tuesday Night Live
Johnson’s free annual returns with a full slate of musical acts throughout the summer, rain or shine. Tuesdays, 6-8:30 p.m.
• July 11: The New Orleans Soul Project
• July 18: Les Dead Ringers
• July 25: Honey and Soul
• August 1: Judi Emanuel Family Band
• August 8: Rik Palieri & George Mann, featuring songs from the Almanac Trail
• August 15: High Summer
• August 22: Blacklist, featuring Senayit
• August 29: Dead Sessions Lite
WATERBURY
Rusty Parker Park Concerts
This free concert series hosted by Waterbury Rotary Club returns at Rusty Parker Park on Thursdays at 6 p.m.
• June 15: Michelle Fay Band
• June 22: Still Kickin'
• June 29: Corner Junction Bluegrass Band
• July 6: Bob and Sarah Amos Band
• July 13: Maple Run Band
• July 20: Guagua
• July 27: Tim Brick Band
• August 3: Lewis Creek Band
• August 10: Prydein
• August 17: Mirage
ELMORE
Elmore Jams
The Elmore Jams concert series will hit the scenic back deck at the Elmore Store overlooking Lake Elmore on Monday evenings, 5-7:30 p.m. with Elmore Store fare and a cash bar.
• June 26: Knotwork with Michael & Annabel Moynihan with opening performers Ned Houston & Don Houghton
• July 3: Chicken Fat Injection (formerly George Petit Quartet)
• July 10: Cookie & D with Carrie Cook and D. Davis with opening performer Joe Ciccolo
• July 17: The Thunder Lillies with Peter Alsen with opening performer Jon Gailmor
• July 24: Vermont Symphony Orchestra Quartet
• July 31: Christine Malcolm & The Kate Brook Ramp
