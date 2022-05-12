The kiddos have taken over The Current, adorning the Stowe gallery’s walls with their works of art in annual tradition that celebrates egalitarianism and a glimpse inside the collective youthful mind rarely afforded.
The annual Student Art Show brings together students from Stowe elementary, middle level and high school and is in its 41st year, which means countless kids are doing the same thing their parents did when they were growing up in town.
The exhibit, which absolutely inhabits the gallery space from stem to stern, is a relatively short-lived show compared to exhibitions by professional artists, so time is of the essence to see what delights spring from these young minds. The show runs through May 28.
The opening reception last Thursday was a high-energy affair that lasted hours, as the students showed off their creations, on sugar highs from the free ice cream being scooped and handed outside on the lawn in front of the Pond Street gallery, their parents, and anyone from the community
That energy was complemented by the sheer smorgasbord of eye candy housed in The Current. You know how some curators incorporate judicious amounts of white space to let individual artworks breath a bit? This isn’t it.
Hundreds of brightly-colored elementary school drawings line the walls, giving a person standing in the middle of it all the sense of being in the middle of a kid’s picture book. Pedestals containing ceramic work or handmade jewelry catch the eye as one navigates from room to room.
The artwork is grouped by type and by grade level, but there’s an exhilarating interconnectedness to it all, observing how this third grader and her watercolor might one day be that high school senior with her sophisticated camera lens view on the world she’s about to step into. Forty-one years of this creates that kind of consistent through line.
And then, it all changes, as you get past the whole of the thing and start to focus on the individual pieces — hey, I know that kid …hey I know that kid.
