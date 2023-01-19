Don’t forget that this weekend is the Stowe Winter Carnival’s ice-carving demos and competitions at The Alchemist Brewery, 100 Cottage Club Road. With ice sculptures popping up along Main Street, Mountain Road and around other areas of town, locals and visitors will have plenty to explore.
For those sticking around town through the evening hours, parties at The Matterhorn and Stowe Cider begin at 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights. Revelers may also stop by Trapp Family Lodge on Saturday night for a chance to peer into the heavens with the company and assistance of the Lamoille County Star Gazers.
Friday, Jan. 20
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Townwide ice carving demo day and carving stroll.
- 7 p.m. — Stowe Winter Carnival’s 22nd Annual Ice Carvers Welcoming Party at Stowe Cider.
- 9 p.m. — Live music and dance parties at The Matterhorn and Stowe Cider.
Saturday, Jan. 21
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Three-hour professional ice carving competition, The Alchemist Brewery.
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Amateur Ice Carving Competition, The Alchemist Brewery.
- 3 p.m. — Pro Elimination Speed Carving Competition, The Alchemist Brewery.
- 7 to 9 p.m. — 22nd Anniversary Ice Carving Awards Party, Rimrocks Tavern.
- 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Star gazing with the Lamoille County Star Gazers, Trapp Family Lodge.
- 9 p.m. — Ice Carver Meltdown Parties, The Matterhorn and Stowe Cider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.