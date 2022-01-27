As the temperature reached its daily high of 8-degrees Fahrenheit last Friday afternoon, Murray Long and his companions, Zach Rhodes and Sean Bowman, unloaded three blocks of pure Pennsylvania ice on South Main Street, hauling them down into the small courtyard of The Lower Bar where the crew munched on slices of pizza that verged on frozen as soon as they left their box before getting to work.
Long, with the hood of his heavy blue coat pulled up so that only his snow-flecked beard was visible, fused, chiseled, chainsawed and, eventually, propane-torched the ice blocks into a glassy, massive replica of a decanter bearing the bar’s name while he, ironically, constantly reminded the other men to be careful not to slip on a nearby patch of ice.
A television news camera watched Long from the far side of the courtyard while families stopped to get a closer look and cars coming into the village slowed to catch a glimpse of the carver in action.
Dedicated to the demanding life of a full-time, professional carver, there’s something ineffable about the ice that’s drawn Long to the medium.
“It’s easy, it’s forgiving. I don’t know. It’s hard,” Long said before paraphrasing a John F. Kennedy space race speech in an exaggerated version of his own New England accent. “We don’t do it because it is easy, we do it because it is hard.”
This sentiment could be applied to the entirety of the Stowe Winter Carnival, which celebrated its 47th year this January after being put on ice, so to speak, last year due to the state’s pandemic restrictions on crowds.
The carnival has long been a bright spot in Stowe’s cold, dark winters. Though it started in 1921, its modern iteration was started in 1975 by Gar Anderson, who attracted national attention that year and who died in the waning days of 2021.
Since the turn of the century, the festival has shifted away from skiing as its main attraction and turned its attention to ice sculptures and carving under the direction of its producer, organizer and all-around force of nature Huntly Armbruster.
Armbruster has brought back a cadre of dedicated ice sculptors, including Long, year after year as the highlight of a weekend that this year included stargazing, dancing and snowvolleyball.
On Friday, sculptors performed demos and set up pieces across town, 23 different businesses and sponsors with carvings from just eight sculptors, all of them working with ice supplied by Mark Crouthamel, a Pennsylvania-based sculptor and owner of ice manufacturer Sculpted Ice Works.
Over the course of a single day, crystalline fixtures appeared across the village. Glass eagles now soared over Mountain Road, transparent fixtures were paired with businesses along Main Street and Stowe Elementary students buzzed about the wonder of the Spiderman carved by Robert LoForno.
At the 21st Ice Carving Competition Saturday, the carnival’s main event at Alchemist Brewery, Long won for the first time since he began attending over a decade ago. Each sculpture was Valentine themed and Long, who said his main desire as a sculptor is to make people laugh, enchanted the crowd with a clever piece that paired dueling hearts, one inscribed with flames and the other more delicate, with two electrical cords reaching out from each heart.
The sculpture was a comedy, but like all great comedy, it contained a bit of tragedy. Out of ice, Long had carved a unique metaphor for the yearning inherent in ill-fated attraction, two hearts of different temperaments that shared a perfect connection but could not quite meet.
Long narrowly beat out a detailed sculpture of Cupid carved by TJ Neary from Staten Island, N.Y. They were scored almost identically by the judges, and it took the crowd vote to push Long to his victory.
“It feels really great to win. I’ve come here for many years and learned a lot from all these guys, and we’ve all worked together, and we all compete against each other, but really, we’re here to support each other. It’s a small community. It’s a tight community of ice carvers,” Long said.
Long recently opened shop in Underhill, moving into the area from New Hampshire. His protégé of sorts, Rhodes, is from Morrisville. He placed in the ice carving competition in the two-person amateur category behind Siena Bos from Bourne, Mass., both representing the next generation of tight-knit ice carvers.
Long bowed out of the speed-carving competition in the third competition, but not before carving a turtle and a plane in two 20-minute rounds. Other carvers sawed out a giraffe, a boombox, a swordfish and more.
After the sun set and the temperature dropped, only Neary and Evan Hughes of Olyphant, Pa., remained in the final round, where a dedicated crowd remained to watch as they carved a narwhal and a seal, respectively. The vote was counted by audience applause; the two carvers tied.
“Ice carving is such a temporary but magical medium to watch come alive,” Armbruster said. “It’s a temporary art form, and it’s not going to last forever. So, everyone wants to be there for the moment. It’s a carpe diem experience, seize the moment.”
Though burnt out after producing last weekend’s carnival, Armbruster is already looking ahead and feeling anxious about next year’s festival. Though her dedication is unwavering, she said she could’ve used five more volunteers to help at this year’s festival and money is always a concern.
“We’re really going to have to have an increase in our funding in order to pull it off next year,” she said.
Armbruster encouraged anyone who wants Stowe Winter Carnival to have a sustainable future to reach out to her at huntly@pwshift.com.
Stowe Winter Carnival Ice Carving competition winners
Professionals
1. Murray Long, Essex, “In Search of a Direct Connection,” male and female plug and outlet extending out of yin and yang hearts, $1,000
2. TJ Neary, “The Cupid Shuffle”
3. Jeff Bleier, “Infinity”
4. Jesse Bouchard, “Structured Love”
5. Robert LoForno, “Seasons of Love”
Amateurs
1. Siena Bos
2. Zachary Rhodes
