There isn’t a room at The Current, Stowe’s contemporary art center, big enough to hold the latest exhibit. Heck, even Main Street isn’t big enough.
The latest iteration of the annual Exposed. show, now in its 31st year, features sculptures and installations spread out all around downtown Stowe.
Curated by Current executive director Rachel Moore and Alexandra Sherill, the exhibit doesn’t officially kick off until Aug. 20, when there will be an opening reception from 4-6 p.m.
However, the sprawling village-wide exhibit has already been viewed by countless pedestrians vacationing in Stowe over the past week or so.
The pieces are accompanied by artist and materials information as well as a QR code one can scan to learn more.
There’s a trio of pastel wooden structures on the art center’s front lawn that Vermont artist Scott Boyd has titled “Barns – RGB” — although the actual pigments represent the softer side of red, green and blue. If the game of Monopoly featured more agrarian real estate to go along with its houses and hotels, these barn structures would fit right in with that aesthetic.
The bigger, heavier pieces are displayed in usual Main Street locations where the town long ago placed cement pads for the purpose of displaying Exposed. pieces.
That includes a blue-painted aluminum sculpture called “Blue Gilead,” created by Murray Dewart. Measuring about 9 feet tall, it is located on the village green near the intersection of Main and Park streets.
At the intersection with Mountain Road, next to the Green Mountain Inn, is a rustic and rusting steel Harlan Mack creation called “Abound and Again.” According to The Current, the piece “is meant to be lived around and experienced in different light and all weather conditions. It will cast shadows on the ground as well as on its own surfaces.”
Slightly off the beaten path, there are also Exposed. pieces along the popular Stowe Recreation Path. One of them, “Change Markers” by artist Brian Collier, consists of three wooden structures that contain a pigmented rootball plucked from locally removed invasive species. Anyone who has watched the Japanese knotweed that has all but taken over much of the shoreline of the West Branch River might get a bit of satisfaction seeing that pest put to a pretty purpose.
According to The Current, the works on display this year “focus on identity, contemplation and the importance of rest or dreams for the healing of the subconscious.”
You can also apparently draw on one of them. The Lego-looking brightly colored work “Dream Home Dream” by artist Rob Hitzig may have arrived at its destination in front of the town offices on Main Street in pristine condition, but it has since been scribbled on and signed by all manner of innocent and childlike graffiti.
