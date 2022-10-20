Stowe Land Trust held its 35th annual meeting and community celebration Sept. 11 at Sarah and Jason Boes’ home on Stagecoach Road. More than 100 people attended.
In addition to the land trust’s business meeting, the event featured a panel of local farmers who shared their memories and insights from their careers farming in Stowe.
Representatives of Stowe Mountain Rescue, the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District and the Stowe Conservation Commission were on hand to share their work with guests.
Afterward, a small group hiked to the Ricketson Bog, a rare natural wetland area part of the newly conserved Ricketson Farm.
