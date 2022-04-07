Stowe sculptor Chris Curtis is going on the road.
For millennia, humans have peered at the night sky with wonder and awe, and these same ethereal thoughts inspired “That Place in the Stars,” Curtis’s large, graceful sculpture, which he is taking on a 1,500-mile tour in April and May. Curtis will make stops along the way from Vermont to Tulsa, Okla., where the tour will end with an exhibit at the Philbrook Museum.
He has been working on the sculpture for two years for a Tulsa collector.
“That Place in the Stars” has a slender spire pointing dramatically to the sky intersected by a graceful, grounded arch. It measures 24 feet by 21 feet by 7 feet.
The sculpture is currently on view in a mountain meadow at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, and visitors are invited to see this striking stainless-steel sculpture at the Trapp Family Outdoor Center before it hits the road.
The Vermont launch is sponsored by Stowe’s contemporary arts center, The Current, as part of its annual outdoor sculpture exhibition “Exposed.”
Born in Stowe, Curtis has been creating sculpture for nearly 50 years. He is particularly interested in exploring the intersection of the past and the future. During his career he has worked primarily in stone, but now is creating works in stainless steel and bronze, where his intent is to “seek forms that resonate with beauty and emotion.”
“I am very excited to be sharing my work with viewers along the delivery route. As far as I know, this is the first tour of its kind,” says Curtis. “I’m so grateful to Trapp Family Lodge for hosting ‘That Place in the Stars’ so Vermonters can experience it in person in such a beautiful setting.”
Curtis will be transporting the sculpture on tour with his crane truck and trailer and will be installing it at several venues along the route to Oklahoma. After leaving Stowe April 15, the next installation will be at PrattMWP College of Art and Design in Utica, N.Y. Additional tour stops include Rochester, N.Y.’s vibrant public market where the installation is sponsored by The Yards, an artists’ collective; the Wade Oval Stage in the heart of the University Circle Park in Cleveland surrounded by the Cleveland Museum of Art, Symphony Hall, Natural History museum and other arts institutions; and the historic Cincinnati Observatory, the “birthplace of American astronomy.”
The final stop on the tour will be an exhibit at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa after which the sculpture will be permanently installed at the collector’s home.
For more information visit sculpturetour2022.com and christophercurtis.com.
