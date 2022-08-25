To the casual viewer, abstract art can present a challenging image that comes with no easily identifiable meaning, but a new exhibit at River Arts looks to combat assumptions around the non-pictorial form with three artists’ intuitive paintings.
“Action/Reaction,” which runs through Oct. 28, features Matt Larson, Jessica Hughes and Cameron Schmitz, all of whom create paintings that technically fall within the abstract category, but with greatly varying technique and aesthetic sensibilities that show just how different works created under this umbrella can be.
Larson, based in Waterbury with a background in photography, now specializes in action paintings, creating works through a rain of splatter and drips of paint. His paintings are not literal landscapes but created through a process of internalizing and sublimating the natural world he experiences, moving through him like a prism and onto the canvas.
“They’re not literal at all. I’ve never seen that landscape, but I’ve seen that imagery and I’ve seen those color schemes,” Larson said at an exhibit reception on Aug. 4. “I’ll sometimes use colors that I see just sparingly, or I’ll use a lot of it in the painting, just because it seems to kind of carry the emotion that I want the painting to carry, I would say that I’m more of a translator of nature.”
Larson’s method results in static fields of color, busily composed but upon close inspection there is, in fact, a great deal of order in the chaos. At an artist talk that accompanied the exhibition, the artist revealed one of his favored tools for creating his mosaics of dots and drips: a condiment bottle.
Two paintings in the River Arts upper gallery — “Boreale II” and “Pastoral V” — make for prime examples of the kind of serene maximalism he exhibits. The former is a field of gold cut across by a fissure of maroon with blue and green coordinates hovering within; the latter inverts this with a white canvas crossed with an unbound river of blue, a broader universe of color lurking within.
Hughes’ paintings could not be more different. Each canvas screams with chemical colors, toxic pinks and yellows, oranges and greens. There are identifiable shapes in some paintings, familiar lines or exclamatory warning signs, but the overall effect is an ecstatic field of melted neon, like a Lisa Frank poster disassembled.
Her “Sacred Minutes” series was, she said in a remote video appearance at the artist talk, born out of a desperate need to create while working three jobs. A sense of blurred exhaustion can be felt in her paintings, though there’s nothing tired about them.
“I am mostly an additive artist, I don’t erase things, I just sort of paint over them,” she said. “I used to be more subtractive. I would erase things, take things out. But I decided I really liked the texture, and I also like the idea of hiding things underneath other things, other paints, or the imagery or the colors. It forces me to confront my issues with permanence and change.”
Western Massachusetts-based Cameron Schmitz offers a third path for the abstract artist in her paintings. In some pieces, striking colors make bold forays through a blank world. In others, colors slam against each other, conveying a sense of motion.
“I often seek to disengage my thinking brain, so that I’m simply making marks on the surface and directly responding to what is happening by activating picture playing,” Schmitz said in a statement read at the artist talk by a proxy. “I work intuitively. I allow myself to exist within the state of play, experimentation and not knowing, working hard to catch myself and not to judge what is in front of me, but to simply take notice of what’s happening.”
In large canvas works like “This Time,” a wave of salmon pink crashes against a swath of orchid blue and prairie green. In “At the Turning IV,” four vertical panel canvases allow a segmented view of sunset orange seeping into a pond of blue dappled with green-blues reminiscent of summer leaves falling across the water.
As River Arts co-director Lisa Wolfgang pointed out at the artist talk, which she moderated with the three artists present across three temporal modalities, discomfort is part of the experience of abstract art, but the exhibit succeeds at providing examples of the form that allow for an accessible, intuitive experience.
