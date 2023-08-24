Earlier this summer, Jim and Yva Rose went all in on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. That was before Mother Nature went all in on destroying much of the 93-mile path that had just officially opened end to end last winter.
The owners of electric bike rental outfit Lamoille Valley Bike Tours, the Roses had just launched a bus shuttle service to pick up and drop off riders along the trail. Once the July flood forced the closure of the trail, though, the Roses pivoted.
Rebranding the shuttle service as Vermont Custom Tours, they have just added a cannabis farm tour to the mix.
“This kind of thing has got to start somewhere, and you’ve got to be able to move people safely,” Jim Rose said.
Acting as tour guide is Dusty Kenney, owner of Cambridge Cannabis Company and a walking encyclopedia of cannabis history, trivia and local lore. If Rose is the quiet professional bus driver that keeps the literal wheels rolling, Kenney is the chatterbox that lets the good times roll while delivering an education, whether it’s dropping science like the chemistry of terpenes and cannabinoids, the history of cannabis prohibition or the latest in regulatory news, such as “line in the sand” that is multi-state operations.
“Dusty’s the man,” Rose said. “He’s the industry guy who knows what he’s talking about, and we bring the safety and responsibility to it.”
The tours run $100 per person and last about four hours, with light dinner fare offered at one of the farms. In some ways, going on one of the cannabis farm tours is like a vineyard or brewery tour, if those places were BYOB — participants who partake can stock up at Kenney’s shop, but must refrain from consuming while on the bus. There is, however, that discernible difference between an alcohol buzz and a cannabis lift when it comes to striking up conversations with friends and strangers; a little deeper, more chill, a lot less likely to break out into a rendition of “Sweet Caroline.”
For the maiden voyage a couple of Thursdays ago, the tour visited three very different farms. Rose said the idea is to bring more farms into the mix to add variety and encourage repeat visitors.
The tour’s first stop was River Ridge Farm, a 16-acre hobby farm in Cambridge that proprietor Diana Stewart had previously turned into a rustic Airbnb complete with paid pig belly rubs. Don’t laugh. Those rubs have helped pay the bills in a summer where anything with the word “river” in its name had to contend with far too much river.
Stewart, who previously had nothing to do with cannabis cultivation and thought it would be a good addition to the farm, lost most of her crop in the July flood — about a month after she first got her plants in the ground. Shaken but ultimately undaunted, Stewart, with help from some friends, quickly got back to work.
“I didn’t know if any plants were going to survive, I didn’t know if they were gonna get ripped out of the ground and flow down river or what was gonna happen or what it was going to look like when I came back to the field,” she said. “So, I started planting seeds.”
A month after the flood, her plants were about thigh high, but she had higher hopes. Kenney said the flood came at about the worst time and is likely going to drive up prices as the Vermont retail market prepares to enter its second year.
The second stop illustrated the difference between indoor and outdoor growing. Evidence Room, another Cambridge operation, is smaller. Indoor growers can only have about half the number of plants as outdoor growers, but they grow much taller — the plants at Evidence Room were about 8 feet tall, stretching toward the ceiling in the well-ventilated hoop house.
Owner Mark Schwartz says his electric bill is about $1,000 a month, which Kenney said illustrates the tradeoffs growers must make — you get more plants and likely cheaper utility bills by growing outside, but it takes a lot longer for the plants to grow and might never catch the plants that Schwartz grows.
Schwartz is a former police officer, hence the name of the operation. He’s also the one who helped land retail cannabis in Cambridge, petitioning a reluctant town selectboard ahead of the 2022 annual meeting to put it to a vote, which ended up being successful.
The final stop on the inaugural tour was the aptly-named Old School Weed Farm, so named because the owners — Brian and Samantha Buczek — got into the cannabis game when they bought an old 19th century schoolhouse in the hinterlands of Morristown.
“It was an old schoolhouse from 1874 and, funny enough, our cannabis license is number 74 as well,” Brian Buczek said.
Buczek plants the crops in raised beds with a light-deprivation approach that involves alternating natural sunlight — and moonlight — with lack of it through a rotation of greenhouse sheeting. They keep the plants under sunny skies most of the day during the summer and then cover them around 4:30 p.m., and then uncover them again after the sun sets.
“The girls will see the moon tonight,” he said.
The Buczeks are the most veteran growers on the tour. They started growing hemp when it started looking like that was about to take off in Vermont — he quipped that they “started small, with 2,800 plants.”
Rose deemed the maiden farm tour a success, and said he hopes to diversify the outings as summer turns into fall and growing season turns into harvest season. Mother Nature may have washed out grand plans for end-to-end Rail Trail rides, but now the Roses have a brand-new bag.
“It’s cool that that we have something cool to offer,” Rose said.
