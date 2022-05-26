Stowe Middle School students are working all this week with a collective of professional artists to paint a huge mural on the outside of the school meant to celebrate people who don’t often see themselves reflected in a state that is 94 percent white.
One key takeaway for the students: paint isn’t much different than the shade of one’s skin.
“Some of the things the artists were saying is all the colors they use for someone’s skin is all the same color, but different hues,” said sixth grader Kennedy Jennings. “It’s a little bit of a deeper take on what is happening.”
Artist Will Kasso Condry, along with co-founder and wife Jennifer Herrera Condry of Juniper Creative Arts — daughter Alexa Herrera Condry rounds out the collective — are in town all week to work with the kids on the mural. It’s a partnership that flows down from the Barrows Road school, with partners The Current contemporary art gallery in Stowe and the Lamoille Art and Justice Project.
It's not the only time the collaboration will take place in Stowe. They are all getting back together in July to paint a mural on the Stowe Recreation Path.
Will Condry, in a quick interview at the end of a long day Tuesday, nodded at Kennedy’s takeaway about different hues.
“There was one kid there, and we put our hands next to each other — this kid was white, I’m Black — and I was, like, ‘You know, the beautiful thing about paint is that I use the same colors to paint someone who has fair skin as I use to paint someone with dark skin. I just use different hues,’” Condry said. “We’re all just different shades, but particularly, the darker your hue, the more problems you have in society. Society wasn’t built for people who have darker skin complexions to thrive. We don’t shy away from that. We jump right into it, and we don’t try to gloss over it.”
A handful of sixth and seventh graders talked Tuesday about what they were helping create. As is common when discussing such heady topics as equity and diversity — for kids and adults — images speak louder than words, but the middle schoolers were also able to articulate concepts that they are trying to turn into symbols.
“Sometimes, at our school, when you walk around and you notice there are more of certain people than other people, this mural makes them feel more included, and they can see themselves,” said Lucy Knittle, a seventh grader.
Now in his 40s, Condry said he still gets the same joy and excitement from painting that he got when he was 14, but he’s just much better at it now. He said Juniper has worked with people of all ages, and middle school is always a surprise, because you never know what you’re going to get.
That means being on top of what kind of pop culture cues they might grab onto. It’s the same as hip-hop culture throughout the ages, where what was hot makes it into songs or dance moves or graffiti art.
“Sometimes you might hear something super profound. Then other times you can’t get them to stop talking about Minecraft,” he said. “So, you’ve just really got to meet them where they’re at.”
Condry said the idea was to think of it like they were creating from scratch a brand-new superhero.
During the three-hour brainstorming session, students were asked things like what inspires them when it comes to the theme of diversity, and what fears they have and what kind of symbols they think could go into bringing thoughts and ideas together in a coherent piece.
What ultimately came out of that long jam session was a riff on the legend of the phoenix.
None of the six middle school students who participated in the interview with the newspaper identified as people of color, but their friend who served as the model for the professional artists does. And, according to Condry, it took some coaxing, because she wasn’t used to having that kind of agency.
In one of its hands, the phoenix is crushing stones, which are meant to symbolize how flinging racist or other bigoted epithets can hurt just as much as getting hit with a rock. Squeezing the rocks, the phoenix superhero turns them into things like butterflies and bumblebees, all pollinators.
In teaching the students how to riff on that idea of one color begetting many hues, the phoenix rises from blue ocean water and erupts in shades of orange and red, rising from the depths.
In the ultimate collaboration, Stowe’s middle school students were asked to each work on small individual shapes, such as diamonds, decorating them to their own whims. Each of those will in turn become part of a collage that forms the phoenix wings.
Knittle said the mural is big, more than 25 feet long, so it will be impossible to miss, which she and her classmates think is important, in order to take pride in themselves and deliver a message that even in a homogenous, affluent town like Stowe, the kids can deliver a message of “I see you” to people who feel marginalized.
“Seeing a 25-foot mural, people will be, like, ‘Wow, they want to include all kids, and not just have a poster they just threw up to make it look cool,’” Knittle said.
Seventh grader Ren Hindes said the fact that “many, many, many people” have chipped in to create the mural shows everyone’s in it together.
“It shows a bunch of people working together to create something just to make other students or new students happy,” Hindes said.
