Staff at the Stowe Reporter had a blast checking out the nearly 100 incredible photos we received for the 2020 fall foliage contest — and now we have our top picks.

This is the 14th year that we have held this contest, and a strange one indeed. Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor who sponsored the contest, the top three winners will have the opportunity to choose their charity of choice to receive $100, $50 and $25 gifts, respectively.

• First place: Abhijit Patil

• Second place: Mike Reposa

• Third place: Dan Krieger

We’ll be in touch with winners soon, but feel free to reach us first at jessie@stowereporter.com.

Congratulations and keep snapping!

We welcome submitted photos all year long and love to see what’s going on in the community from your point of view.