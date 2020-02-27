Nominations are now open for the sixth annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter, Waterbury Record and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area.
Readers will help shape the survey by nominating their favorite restaurants, shops, local heroes — nearly 100 categories in all.
The awards honor the 4,393-foot summit of Mount Mansfield, the highest point in Vermont. There’s no higher honor than that! The contest encompasses Stowe, Morrisville, Waterbury, Cambridge, Johnson and the other communities where Mansfield looms the largest.
This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word and visit bit.ly/4393AwardsNominations2020.
Nominations are open through the end of March. Official voting will begin in April and winners will be announced in July in a special section published in the Waterbury Record, Stowe Reporter and the News & Citizen of Morrisville, and distributed through the fall at select retail outlets.
Each winner will receive a certificate, and advertisers — both winners and nominees — can use the 4393 logo in their advertising. Questions: news@stowereporter.com.