Sarah Calvo was living in Cambridge, Mass., when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and she decided to change her life.
“During the first week of the pandemic, no child care, working from home indefinitely, we said, ‘What’s keeping us in Boston?” she said. “So, I went on Airbnb, and we found a rental and moved here and decided to stay.”
Calvo had a lot in common with many of the attendees at the Newcomers Night, an event for new Stowe residents held Tuesday at the Stoweflake and organized by Stowe Vibrancy.
It wasn’t just that many of the newest Stowe residents came from Bean Town or that many seemed to have a professional background in medical or biotechnology fields, but that the pandemic prompted many city dwellers to look for a change, which they found in Stowe.
A computational biologist with the Broad Institute, a medical research group responsible for COVID-19 testing among other recent developments, Calvo already had a Stowe connection in her in-laws, who were already residents of town, but she came to the newcomers event to meet new people and get involved in the community.
Though over 30 town departments and nonprofit organizations attended the event to get acquainted with Stowe’s newest residents, the town had already reached out to Calvo. Stowe Free Library recently asked her to join their board of trustees based upon her frequent use of their services.
“They called me up and said, ‘You’re our heaviest user, will you join our board?’ I thought that was a clever way to get people,” she said.
Town manager Charles Safford pointed out that Stowe has 85 appointed positions in a municipal government that always requires new blood to function smoothly. Some of Stowe’s newcomers may not only have no familiarity with the functions of a selectboard, but they may also not know how town meeting day functions.
Safford used the opportunity to remind those present that the Stowe Fire Department and Stowe Mountain Rescue, among other organizations, needed new volunteers.
Representatives from Pall Spera Realty, Copley Hospital and other sponsors addressed the crowd assembled in the Stoweflake’s conference center among charcuterie boards, chafing dishes of hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar to get friendly conversation flowing.
“I think the primary thing was just to kind of meet some like-minded people, a ‘Meet the Neighbors’ kind of thing, but there’s some good causes here. Stowe Land Trust has got cool stuff going on,” said Jon Minko.
With a long black beard and convivial manner, Minko, made an early retirement in Stowe after a career in medical patents. Though he may more often be found on the town’s dirt bike trails or at one of the Mountain Road bars, Newcomers Night brought him out to mingle with those he might otherwise not have occasion to meet.
Mary Broughton and James Burgess summered in Stowe in their pre-pandemic lives and once they were on lockdown with their young daughter, they yearned for more space. Burgess’ ability to work at his job in biotechnology remotely allowed them the flexibility to make the move.
“We were cooped up a little bit in our small Boston condo and we really wanted to have a lot more space,” Broughton said. “We had been talking about living here for a very long time, we really love it here and the pandemic lit a fire under that idea.”
At the event, Broughton and Burgess spoke with Scott Weathers, another relative newcomer who recently announced his candidacy for state representative from Stowe, and his partner only to discover they had met their respective partners at the same Cambridge dive bar.
Like Burgess, Andrew Mallen’s software engineering job went remote, which allowed him to decamp to Stowe from Boston without ever having set foot in the town.
He and his wife Meredith arrived in the early days of the pandemic and purchased a home before real estate prices soared. The couple arrived at the event with their infant daughter Madeline, who was born at Copley Hospital.
Jeannie McGinnis, a nurse practitioner now doing clinical research remotely, said she and her husband also took advantage of the shift in workplace norms to settle in Stowe after mostly living and working in Seattle. After attending the newcomers event to meet new people, she found herself interested in joining Stowe Vibrancy and North Country Animal League.
For some of Stowe’s established community members present at the event, these are the stories of Stowe’s future and newcomers night was an opportunity to welcome this future.
“We need to embrace the people who moved here,” said selectboard member Jo Sabel Courtney. “We’ve grown 21 percent, and these are the folks who are going to help propel our town and they want to be a part of our community, just like we became part of a community.”
According to Lynn Altadonna, who steered the Stowe Vibrancy committee organizing the event along with his wife Mary Skelton Altadonna, newcomers night was a smashing success that brought in twice the number of people they expected, thanks to the effort Safford, the town and other organizations put into it.
“The town of Stowe has a unique personality that willingly is open to people who come from some other place,” he said. “You don’t have to be born and bred here for seven generations before people feel like you have an opinion that matters. I’ve lived in a lot of different towns in 77 years, and Stowe is more open than every other place I’ve ever lived in that the people are so generous, not only not only with their money, but with their time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.