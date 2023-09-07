Two new exhibits, “Land & Light & Water & Air” and “Nature’s Abstraction,” are now showing at the Bryan Gallery.
“Land & Light” is a signature exhibition that showcases the works of more than 90 artists, offering an array of Vermont, New England and northeastern traditional landscape paintings that capture the interplay of land and light in their most picturesque moments.
“Nature’s Abstraction,” similarly, delves into the intricate and enigmatic beauty found in the natural world.
A reception and awards ceremony takes place Thursday, Sept. 14, 4-7 p.m. at the gallery in Jeffersonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.