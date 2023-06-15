Lamoille County’s best kept culinary secret is increasingly not so much of a secret, but there’s one thing its proprietors have promised: they’re only getting started.
It was a winding road that dropped Katie Morin, 33, and Thomas Neel, 34, at Maple Hill Barn in Johnson, where they serve some of the most flavorful tacos in northern Vermont and recently expanded their menu to include Vietnamese staples like bánh mì and vermicelli noodle bowls.
Even with this new menu expansion, the couple vow that they’re far from their final form.
“This is just phase one,” Neel said.
Morin and Neel grew up together in Salem, N.H., on the outer northwestern edge of the Merrimack Valley. The two dated through high school before falling out after a massive fight left them not speaking to each other for seven years.
In that time apart, Morin went to art school for graphic design, all the while working in restaurants to pay the bills. Neel decided not to pursue a career in the academy after studying Russian literature, ending up instead working at a brewery.
They were both in the Savin Hill neighborhood of Dorchester, soaking in the culinary diversity of the greater Boston metro when they found themselves reconnecting, and in doing so revisiting their teenage dream of opening a restaurant together.
“We've been talking about this since high school, wanting to open a restaurant,” Morin said. “Our skill sets go together really well, because I have front of the house experience, branding and marketing and all that stuff, and Tom has all the experience in kitchens growing up in a family deli, working in restaurants, cooking. We thought we could do something really cool.”
So, the search began to get out of the urban area and out into the country, preferably setting up on a mixed-use property where they could live and work. The plan for their public facing venture was amorphous, always shifting. When Neel talks, he speaks quickly and at length, and the listener gets the sense that his dreams are just as fast-paced, just as expansive.
After years of searching, they wound up closing on the Maple Hill property in 2019. The property, located directly off Route 15 not too far from the Hyde Park town line, had an extensive network of trails within a tract of birch forest, a nineteenth century farmhouse for the couple to live in, a nineteenth century barn in desperate need of renovation and, in between those two buildings, a former blacksmith shop that had, somewhere along the way, been briefly transformed into a snack stand and now lay dormant. The rotted-out boat beside the barn, which Neel contemplated removing but never did, has essentially become a landmark along Route 15.
Morin and Neel moved in on Halloween of that year, when a monumental storm shook the region and felled a maple tree in their yard, which they took as an auspicious sign.
Two years later, Maple Hill Barn opened, whether its proprietors were ready or not, as they couldn’t afford to delay its opening any longer. With no on-site restroom, their food service permit allowed only outdoor seating and take out. They told almost no one about their opening but simply hung an “open” flag out one day. Morin put her art school bona fides to work by affixing a series of tiles she had painted onto the wall to form a mosaic of bucolic country scenery with 2000s indie rock album covers.
Mixed up in a whirlwind of advice from friends and family on all signs, they first offered the somewhat confusing combination of breakfast sandwiches and creemees. The creemees didn’t last two months, but the breakfast sandwiches lingered, as they immediately became too popular to do away with.
“It didn’t make any sense. One thing you had in the morning and the other you had at night,” Neel said.
After a brief hiatus in April, into their second year of operation, Morin and Neel made the bold decision to retire the popular breakfast sandwiches and move the menu more in line with their original vision, to serve high quality street food from their hilltop farm.
There is a throughline that connects the seemingly eclectic menu of Maple Hill Barn, past and present. From the begotten breakfast sandwiches, to the tacos that come filled with pork carnitas, adobo braised chicken, chorizo or a vegetable medley, to the bánh mì on soft rolls overflowing with cilantro and spicy jalapeño over a choice of barbecue pork or thinly sliced tofu, it is all uncommonly flavorful and made of the best ingredients available, often sourced from one of the organic growers just down the road by a pair of chefs with gourmand sensibilities, though both Morin and Neel, utterly opposed to all pretense, would be loath to call themselves such a thing.
“We use real corn tortillas from a real source. All of our meats are braised or smoked, accordingly seasoned, properly. Served traditionally with onions and cilantro. We don’t cut any corners. Everything is from scratch and we find really high quality everything. We don't really talk it up or market ourselves. We just let it come through because we know that we’re using those quality ingredients. We have control over it right now because we're the only employees,” Morin said.
Morin and Neel have big plans for the future, but don’t want to promise too much yet. As their restaurant’s sole cooks, servers, accountants, landscapers and managers, they don’t have time to run the operation they’re already running. But there’s a barn crying out for restoration, and Neel hasn’t forgotten his passion for fermentation. Like their braised meat or slow-roasted carrots, these things will take time, but will be all the better for it.
While you’re waiting for the future to arrive, grab a bánh mì, pull up a bench and enjoy a moment of stillness with the static view of sprawling fields and rolling hills across from Maple Hill as cars fly by in the foreground, and you can be confident that, unlike those drivers, you stopped at the right place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.