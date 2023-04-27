In Stowe, two events herald the start of spring: daffodils blooming and, for music-lovers, the opening concert of Stowe Performing Arts’ Noon Music in May series.
The one-hour concerts are held every Wednesday in May in Stowe Community Church from noon to 1 p.m.
Opening this year’s series is Low Lily, a folk-Americana trio, on May 3.
With a vocal blend dubbed “outstanding” and “meticulous,” Low Lily has crafted a signature sound shared with audiences throughout North America and the United Kingdom, garnering two No. 1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins.
Chosen as Falcon Ridge Folk Festival’s Most Wanted Band of 2016, Low Lily plays acoustic music deeply rooted in tradition yet sounds refreshingly contemporary.
Members of Low Lily are veterans of the stage, having performed with numerous well-known names in folk and traditional music: Mandolinist, guitarist and singer Flynn Cohen has toured with Ruth Moody, John Whelan, Cathie Ryan and Aoife Clancy. Guitarist and singer Liz Simmons has performed alongside Tom Chapin, Livingston Taylor, Melanie and Long Time Courting. The newest member, fiddler and singer Natalie Padilla has performed with Peter Rowan and Elephant Revival.
Following Low Lilly is internationally renowned jazz harpist Park Stickney on May 10, and Patrick Ross, a multi-instrumentalist who has been fiddling since the age of 5 on May 17.
On May 24, concert pianist Victor Cayres, who had the audience begging for more after a powerhouse recital in 2022, will return to perform on the newly revitalized Steinway grand piano in the sanctuary. Trio Raconteur — violinist Amy Schroeder, cellist Felix Umansky and pianist Yalin Chi — will perform piano trios by Ludwig van Beethoven and Antonín Dvořák. The trio preforms May 31.
Noon Music in May is a concert series presented annually since 1980 in Stowe Community Church.
The concerts are presented free of charge, but donations are greatly appreciated.
