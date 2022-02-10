A new art show at Lanpher Memorial Library curated by members of the Lamoille Restorative Center’s JOBS program pairs student works with a professional photographer around themes of race, gender and mental health in the time of COVID-19.
From Feb. 11 through April 8, the library will show photographs from Burlington-based photographer and professor of economics Stephanie Seguino, black and white prints of images from protests held in Burlington and Montpelier in the wake of the George Floyd murder.
These photographs are paired with multimedia works from students from both Lamoille Union High School and Peoples Academy for a diverse but thematically resonant collection.
The show was curated and marketed by students involved in the restorative center’s JUMP On Board Success, or JOBS, which provides young people with extra support and help in gaining job skills.
Jude Mathison, the program’s director, and Aubrey Howard worked with a group with a particular interest in art and social justice, which led to the exhibit. The JOBS team learned how to acquire art, work with artists, draft contracts, design flyers, craft press releases and handle digital marketing in the process.
After reaching out to local high schools, the group got a strong reception from Averill McDowell’s art class at Peoples Academy. McDowell’s class just happened to be focusing on many of the themes the exhibit was being built around. At Lamoille Union, a group focusing on LGBTQ issues also submitted work for the exhibit.
The result is a unique body of work full of varying perspectives, where no two pieces are exactly alike.
There’s some common focus on race, as in Addie Baranyay’s painting where a white hand holding a gun is held opposite to a Black hand holding a hairbrush beneath the word “Reactionary” crossed out, which resonates with Seguino’s photographs.
Explorations of mental health in the time of COVID-19 include the formally clever “A Covid Room,” a shoebox diorama of a room composed entirely of used surgical masks the artist Amatista Keller-Angelo’s family has worn. The piece is a powerful reflection of the sense of fragility and claustrophobia the pandemic has instilled, where even the most personal spaces become infected with omnipresent stress.
Peoples Academy senior Emily Ward’s series of edited photographs also explores the emotional effects of the pandemic. The sepia-toned images make concise use of language and abstract imagery to capture the frayed state of mind the stress of the pandemic can instill.
The works by these artists and others — Julea Baronette, Jill Belanger, Lila Dobson, Savannah Kreis, Marketa Pittinaro, Alisha Rai and Morgan Van Blunk — will be on view at the Hyde Park library from Friday, Feb. 11 through Friday, April 8.
“It’s just cool to see the collaboration between Lamoille Union High School, viewing the artists of Peoples Academy and just the excitement across both schools being really engaged, especially in a time when we are really isolated and kind of in our pockets. It’s been nice to bring together the community and have something happen in Hyde Park,” said Howard.
•••
For library hours, call 802-888-4628 or go online to lanpherlibrary.org.
